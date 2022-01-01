Army bids farewell to Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav

Param Vir Chakra awardee, Subedar Major Yoginder Singh Yadav, on his superannuation on Saturday received a traditional send-off from the Army. He was presented with garlands and bouquets.

"Indian Army bids farewell to the Hero of Tiger Hill, Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Yoginder Singh Yadav, Param Vir Chakra on his superannuation with a traditional send-off. Nation will always be grateful for his gallant services," Army Training Command, Indian Army tweeted on Saturday.

On the 75th Independence Day of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the rank of Honorary Captain upon Yadav.

"On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav, Param Vir Chakra, was conferred the rank of Honorary Captain by the President of India," read a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

According to the ministry, Yadav was awarded for his gallant act during the Kargil war on July 4, 1999, when he volunteered to lead a Ghatak commando platoon of 18 Grenadiers to capture three strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill.

"He started climbing the cliff face which had a vertical snowbound approach. Halfway up, an enemy bunker spotted him and opened up a machine gun and rocket fire. Despite being hit by three bullets, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav kept climbing and reaching the top, he crawled up to the Pakistani bunker, lobbed a grenade, killing four Pakistani soldiers on the spot," the ministry had said.

"His charge cleared the way for the rest of the platoon to climb up the cliff face. Despite being grievously injured, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav charged towards the second bunker along with seven soldiers. The bunker was captured but only Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav survived with 15 bullet injuries, two hand-grenade wounds and an arm hanging from tendons and skin," it added.

This unparalleled act of bravery earned Yadav the country's highest wartime gallantry decoration, the Param Vir Chakra, making him one of the rare living legends in the Armed Forces.

Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav is one of the 1,695 Junior Commissioned Officers who were awarded the rank of Honorary Captain on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

