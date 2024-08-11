Army, BSF dismantle Kuki militants' bunker in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 11 The Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation have dismantled a makeshift bunker of Kuki militants at Bunglon in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Sunday, officials said.

Officials in Imphal said that a tin and polythene roofed bunker with a bamboo wall was set up in the tribal-dominated Bunglon village to undertake their violent activities.

Taking to X, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said : “As a commitment to eradicating threats and maintaining stability in our state, the Army and Border Security Force (BSF) have successfully dismantled the Kuki militants' bunkers in Bunglon.”

Let us cooperate with our security forces as we strive for a peaceful and secure future for all, said Singh, who also holds the home portfolio.

Officials said that the Army, Assam Rifles, other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Manipur police commando and police jointly and separately continuously undertake operations across the state and almost regularly recover arms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, one more body was found on Saturday night at Molnoi village in Manipur's Tengoupal district where a fierce gun battle occurred between the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) and the Village Volunteer Force (VVF) on Friday.

With the recovery of the body of a VVF member, the death toll in the encounter rose to four – three VVF members and a UKLF cadre.

The Chief Minister in the ongoing session of the Manipur Assembly said that the term of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki militant outfits has not been extended further from February this year.

He said that the SoO agreement was signed between the Central government, the Manipur government and several Kuki militant outfits.

Due to the illegal and unlawful activities of the Kuki militant groups, the state government withdrew from the pact in March last year and the decision was informed to the central government, Biren Singh had told the House.

The SoO agreement was signed with two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits -- Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) -- in 2008 and the deal extended periodically thereafter.

The Congress was in power in Manipur and the Centre in 2008.

"The SoO pact was signed to bring peace in Manipur," the Chief Minister had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor