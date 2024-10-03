Army cannot lower guard in order to sustain prevailing peace in Kashmir: 15 Corps chief

Srinagar, Oct 3 Maintaining peace in the Kashmir Valley is the biggest challenge for the security forces and they cannot let down their guard, Indian Army’s Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps, Lt General, Rajiv Ghai said on Thursday.

Addressing a media conference here, Lt Gen Ghai said that the security situation had improved here over the past few years but to maintain peace in Kashmir is the biggest challenge, and ruled out any reduction in the number of deployed soldiers doing anti-militancy operations and guarding the Line of Control (LoC).

"We are in a consolidation phase and no dilution of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism grid is recommended. Both the grids need to be maintained. I definitely won’t advocate any dilution to these grids at this stage," he asserted.

"Militancy is in its last stage in Kashmir as only 80 militants are active at present. Terrorism is being supported from across the border and there is no doubt about that," said Lt General Ghai, who prepares to hand over the command of 15 Corps to Lt Gen Prashant Shrivastava, who will take over on October 15.

The 15 Corps chief said Kashmir needs a few more good years like last year when tourism and local economy did well, so that the prevailing peace becomes permanent. He disclosed that the number of new recruits into militant ranks was down to a dozen last year, but this year, no youth has joined militant ranks.

About the terror-related incidents, he said there was an occasional soft target-hitting incident carried out by an untrained person with a pistol.

Lt Gen Ghai said the army has successfully tackled infiltration attempts from across the LoC, but while performing these duties, it has maintained very cordial relations with the people. He commended the efforts of the army, police, CAPFs and other agencies for working in complete synergy to bring about such a change in the security situation on the ground.

