Army chief General MM Naravane concludes two-day Bhopal visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane concluded his two-day visit to Bhopal on Friday. Lieutenant General JS Nain, Southern Army Commander, was also present during the visit.

The COAS was briefed by the Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commander and other commanders on operational preparedness and on the reforms being undertaken towards transforming the formation into a modern, cohesive, lean and agile warfighting force. Naravane was appreciative of the formation's high levels of operational preparedness despite the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He complimented their proactive approach in undertaking flood relief operations at Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Ashoknagar and Jalon of Madhya Pradesh. The COAS also interacted with troops and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges.

Naravane later visited Headquarters Paschim Madhya Pradesh Sub Area. He appreciated the role of the Sub Area in assisting the civil administration in combating the COVID-19 pandemic by setting up Adhoc COVID Isolation Facilities, provision and repair of critical life-saving equipment and augmentation of Civil Medical Infrastructure.

The COAS also visited 3 EME centres at Bairagarh Military Station and reviewed the training being imparted to mould a future generation of soldiers of the Indian Army.

( With inputs from ANI )

