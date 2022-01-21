Army Chief visits Bhopal, reviews operational preparedness

New Delhi, Jan 21 Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the force's establishment in Bhopal and reviewed operational preparedness and on the reforms being undertaken towards transforming the formation into a modern, cohesive, lean and agile war fighting force, officials said on Friday.

Gen Naravane, who was on two-day visit, was accompanied by Lt Gen JS Nain, Southern Army Commander. The Army chief was briefed by the Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commander and other commanders on operational preparedness.

He was appreciative of the formation's high levels of operational preparedness despite the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 pandemic.

He complimented their proactive approach in undertaking flood relief operations at Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Ashoknagar and Jalon of Madhya Pradesh. General Naravane also interacted with troops and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges.

The Army Chief later visited Headquarters Paschim Madhya Pradesh Sub Area. He appreciated the role of the Sub Area in assisting the civil administration in combating the Covid-19 pandemic by setting up Adhoc Covid Isolation Facilities, provision and repair of critical life-saving equipment and augmentation of Civil Medical Infrastructure.

The Indian Army Chief also visited 3 Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Centre at Bairagarh Military Station and reviewed the training being imparted to mould future generations of soldiers of the Indian Army.

