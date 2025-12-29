Army constructs double-storey homestay in remote border village of Arunachal

Itanagar, Dec 29 The Indian Army constructed a homestay at the border village of Taksing under Vibrant Village Program through ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri District, officials said on Monday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that as part of an initiative towards border area development, the Indian Army, under ‘Operation Sadbhavna’, has constructed a double-storey homestay at the remote border village of Taksing in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the facility has been dedicated to the local community under the Vibrant Village Programme.

According to the defence spokesman, the project has been executed by the Spearhead Division of Spear Corps to strengthen community welfare, generate sustainable livelihood opportunities and promote border tourism in the region.

The homestay is expected to provide a reliable source of income to residents while improving tourism infrastructure in this strategically important border area, he said.

According to Lt Col Rawat, the initiative has been warmly appreciated by the local villagers, who acknowledged the Indian Army’s continued efforts towards inclusive development and civil-military cooperation in remote and border regions.

This endeavour reflects the spirit of “Seema Suraksha ke Saath Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas (security of borders along with development for all and trust of all),” reinforcing the Indian Army’s commitment not only to safeguarding the nation’s borders but also to contributing meaningfully to the socio-economic development of border communities, the spokesman said.

Indian Army’s ‘Operation Sadbhavana’ (Goodwill) is a long-running military-led civic action program, primarily in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as well as in Northeastern region, focused on winning hearts and minds by addressing socio-economic needs through education (Army Goodwill Schools), healthcare (medical camps), infrastructure development (water, power, roads), and empowering women/youth via vocational training, counteracting alienation and fostering national integration.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor