Army continues search for missing Meitei man, tension prevails in Imphal West

Imphal, Nov 27 The army continued their intense search operation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district to locate and rescue a Meitei community man, who has been missing since Monday evening, defence officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, tension continued to prevail in Imphal West district, which borders the hilly Kangpokpi district.

A defence spokesman said that on receiving the information about the missing person, the army sprung into action, immediately activating all its resources. CCTV feeds are being carefully scanned, his co-workers are being spoken to, and an intense search operation, including the tracker dogs, has been launched. Despite a thorough search of the areas, neither the individual nor his two-wheeler has been located yet.

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, 56, a resident of Cachar district in Assam and now staying at Loitang Khunou village in Imphal West, left his residence on Monday evening to go to the Leimakhong military station where he works but did not report to the Army station in Kangpokpi.

Singh’s mobile phone has also been switched off since he left home.

He has been working as a works supervisor for a contractor working with Military Engineering Services (MES) at the Leimakhong Military Station.

"The combing operation has been further intensified, spreading across the military station and adjoining villages. Drones and other aerial platforms have also been integrated," the defence spokesman said.

Army authorities have interacted with the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of the region to trace the missing person.

The family of the missing person has been assured of all efforts being undertaken by the Army for an early and safe return of Singh, the spokesman said.

The Manipur Police has also started an investigation.

The spokesman also said that the army has requested the Meitei CSOs to remove blockades for a free and swift movement of the armed forces and Police.

According to police, a large number of men and women from Loitang Khunou village blocked the road leading to the headquarters of the Army's 57th Mountain Division in protest.

Leimakhong military station, located 16 km away from the capital Imphal, is surrounded by Kuki-Zo tribal-dominated areas.

After the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May last year, people belonging to the Meitei community fled the areas near Leimakhong village.

