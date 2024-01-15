Army Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Salutes Indian Army, Praises For Courage and Service

January is an important month for the nation as we mark Republic Day on January 26th and Army Day on January 15th. The 15th of January serves as a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the Indian Army in safeguarding the country. On this day, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, extends heartfelt greetings to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army through a letter.

The Indian Army's official page has shared a letter from President Murmu, commending and praising the dedication and service of the soldiers. She also acknowledged the professionalism displayed by the Indian Army during conflicts, counterinsurgency and counter-terrorism operations, national calamities, and disasters. President Murmu further highlighted the exemplary leadership and selfless devotion of the men and women in the Indian Army, saluting the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives in service to the nation.

In expressing solidarity with the families who lost loved ones, President Murmu conveyed her support and wished the Indian Army a successful 76th year, hoping for continued success in their endeavors. She also extended her best wishes to the gallant soldiers, veterans, and their families.