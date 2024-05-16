Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in J&K's Tangdhar sector, two terrorists killed

Srinagar, May 16 An infiltration bid was foiled on Thursday by the Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of J&K’s Kupwara district, said officials, adding that two terrorists have been killed.

Officials said that the Army engaged a group of terrorists in sustained gunfire after they made an attempt to sneak into this side of the LoC in the sector.

“Two intruding terrorists have been hit in this operation, however, the operation is still going on and exact details are awaited,” officials said.

The bodies of slain terrorists, according to officials, were lying on the other side of the LoC fence.

More details are awaited.

It must be mentioned that Kupwara district is part of the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency where hectic campaigning is going on these days.

The constituency goes to vote on May 20.

