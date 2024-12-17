Army, Manipur Police recover five IEDs weighing 21.5 kg

Imphal, Dec 17 In a significant development, the Indian Army and Manipur Police in a joint operation recovered five IEDs with a total weighing of 21.5 kg at multiple locations in Imphal East district on Tuesday, officials said.

A defence spokesman said on Tuesday night that acting on specific intelligence of the presence of explosives at Maphitel Ridge in Imphal East district, the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched a search operation and recovered five IEDs with a total weight of 21.5 kg at multiple locations.

A 25-meter cordtex was also recovered along with the IEDs, which ranged from 3.5 kg to 5.5 kg.

He said that the explosive detection dog and Bomb Disposal Squad of the Army played a crucial role in the detection and recovery of these IEDs.

This critical recovery prevented a major threat to saving innocent lives, the spokesman said.

He said that the operation marks the synergy between the forces and is a significant achievement.

The Indian Army and local law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in their commitment to thwart subversive activities in the state of Manipur, the spokesman said.

The security forces in a different operation recovered one SMG Carbine with one magazine, one country-made cannon (Pumpi), 10 7.62 x 39 mm rounds, six 5.56mm rounds and five 9 mm rounds from Phaileng in Kangpokpi district.

A Manipur police official said that heavy security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) and Imphal-Dimapur National High (NH-2) with essential items have been ensured.

The NH-37 and the NH-2 are the two lifelines of Manipur to bring essentials, food grains, medicines, transport fuel, construction materials and other vital items from outside the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor