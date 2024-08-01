Army, Manipur Police recover sophisticated arms, ammunition in Bishnupur

Imphal, Aug 1 The Army, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, recovered a cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition from the Uyungmakhong area in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the recovered arms and ammunition included two AK-47 rifles, a sniper rifle, a 9 mm pistol, three live grenades, and other war-like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal.

The successful recovery of these war-like stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Army and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensure security and safety in the region, the defence spokesman said.

The Army remains committed to its efforts to maintain peace and stability in the area, he added.

