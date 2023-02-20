Army man's wife dies in mysterious house fire

Lucknow, Feb 20 The wife of an army jawan died of burn injuries she suffered after a fire broke out at their house here under mysterious circumstances.

Police said that they were investigating the cause behind the fire.

Police said that the woman identified as Tanu Kumari, 22, of Shahi Noor Colony Neelmatha was all alone in a room in the house in Lucknow's Cantonment police station area when the fire broke out.

Her husband Manish was out of the house to meet his friends.

Manish is a jawan in Bihar Regiment and he was in the city on leave.

Additional DCP, East Zone, Syed Ali Abbas, said: "We received a message from the control room about a fire in the house. A team reached there to douse the flames and took Tanu to SPM Civil Hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead."

Police said that neighbours came out of their houses after they spotted flames and in the meantime, firemen also reached the scene.

It surfaced that Manish had a verbal spat with Tanu on some issue and he left the house after this.

Tanu felt sad at this and she asked her mother-in-law Suman to call Manish.

After Suman went to another room, she heard Tanu crying and saw the fire which had broken out in the room, the police said.

