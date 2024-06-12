Army organises two medical camps for displaced people in Manipur

Kolkata, June 12 Army on Wednesday said that it has organised two medical camps for the displaced people in Manipur.

An official of the Army’s Eastern Command said that the medical camps were organised for both displaced members of the Meitei and Kuki Zo communities.

“The first camp was organised on Tuesday at the Lamlai Relief Camp. The theme was ‘Wellness Begins at Home’. The aim was to provide essential healthcare services to local residents as well as the internally displaced people, ensuring their access to quality medical care,” an army official said.

He said that the second camp was organised at S Kawtlian in the Churachandpur district on Wednesday to commemorate International Albinism Awareness Day.

“The turnout at the Lamlai camp was 1,378, including 386 women, 163 children and 307 elderly people from nearby areas,” the official said.

He said that these camps also featured valuable contributions from civilian doctors, including a medical specialist from PHC Heingang, a surgical specialist from PHC Sawombung and a lady gynaecologist from CHC Sagolmang.

“The community’s response was overwhelmingly positive. Essential medicines and digital medical equipment were also distributed to the needy at this camp. The Army also provided thermometers, glucometers, blood pressure machines, walkers, walking sticks, lumbar belts, knee caps, adult diapers and sanitary pads to the people. The Army had also provided a pick-up and drop bus service for the elderly from nearby villages,” the official said.

He said that the camp at S Kawtlian on Wednesday was also a joint effort by Army doctors and medical and surgical specialists from Churachandpur District Hospital.

“The camp witnessed an overwhelming turnout of 257 individuals of all ages, including 87 children and 110 women. Comprehensive basic healthcare checkups were conducted and assistance was provided to those in need,” the official added.

In addition to the medical checkups, the camp also featured a medicine counter to provide essential medications post-checkup. The awareness lecture delivered by the medical officer from the Army focused on albinism, healthcare measures and crucial topics such as hygiene, preventive healthcare and balanced nutrition. CPR techniques and lifesaving skills were also displayed.

“The Indian Army remains committed to support and assist the people affected by the ongoing crisis,” the official said.

