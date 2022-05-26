Army ported killed in J-K's Kupwara encounter

Injured army porter who was attacked during an encounter that took place in the Jumagund village of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday morning.

"One Army porter namely Ab Lateef Mir S/o Majeed Mir resident of Kuchiban Jummagund, got injured in the said encounter. Later on, succumbed to injuries in hospital. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralized in the Kupwara encounter earlier today.

The Police also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

"#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: From the #incriminating materials recovered, the 03 killed #terrorists have been identified as #Pakistani, affiliated with #terror outfit LeT. So far, 26 foreign terrorists (14 JeM and 12 LeT) have been neutralised this year," Kashmir Zone Police further said in a tweet.

The encounter began early morning today based on the specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding the infiltration attempts of terrorists in Jumagund village.

Earlier on Wednesday, three terrorists of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed during an encounter in Baramulla.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that security forces have neutralised 22 Pakistani terrorists so far this year.

"We have neutralised three Pakistani terrorists of JeM. They were active in this area for the last 3-4 months and we were tracking them. One police personnel also got martyred. Till now this year, we have neutralised 22 Pakistani terrorists," Kumar said.

( With inputs from ANI )

