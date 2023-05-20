Army rescues 400 stranded tourists in Sikkim

Gangtok, May 20 The Indian Army rescued around 400 tourists, including women and children, stranded in Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks triggered by torrential rains, defence officials said on Saturday.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat said that heavy torrential rains were witnessed in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang in Mangan district on Friday resulting in around 400 tourists, who were travelling to Lachung and Lachen valley, getting stranded at Chungthang due to landslides and roadblocks en route.

On the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chungthang's request, troops of Trishakti Corps of the Army swung into action and rescued the stranded tourists to safety, he said.

The stranded tourists, including 113 women and 54 children, after rescuing, were moved to three different Army camps and provided with hot meals and warm clothing.

The troops vacated their barracks to accommodate the tourists and make them comfortable for the night. Lt. Col Rawat said that three medical teams were formed who examined all the tourists.

Initial medical check up by the Army medical team found all tourists to be stable.

However, on Saturday, a woman who had visited Gurudongmar Lake during the day complained of severe headache and dizziness. Medical team from a nearby field hospital rushed to the location and detected signs of Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS). She was provided immediate medical care and shifted to the ICU in the medical hospital in Gangtok where her condition is stated to be stable.

The quick reaction by the troops avoided any mishap and ensured comfort for the stranded tourists. Meanwhile, efforts are on to clear the road for vehicular movement as soon as possible.

The tourists would be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey.

