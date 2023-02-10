Army, Skill Development and Employment Centre take people of J-K's Dardpora on path of success

Approximately 9500 people live in the isolated village of Dardpora, which is situated at the base of the Dat-Jammu Ridgeline. Due to its location, the community is underdeveloped and backward, and the majority of its residents are impoverished and unemployed.

The Indian Army and Max Life Insurance set up a Vajra Skill Development & Employment Centre (Cutting & Tailoring) to provide the local women of the Dardpora village of the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, with the requisite skills for their advancement.

In spite of the significant snowfall in the Kupwara District, a Max Life Insurance representative, Amit Vig, Corporate Vice President of Max Life Insurance Company Limited, Deepika Verma Business Development Manager of Max life Rakshak Defense, and Sachin Sharma, Culture Head J&K Max life Rakshak Defence, who helped establish this skill centre, visited the centre to encourage the girls at Vajra Skill Center by giving them sewing machines.

The local girls were able to establish a self-sufficient small-scale infrastructure unit thanks to this training centre (cutting and tailoring). Since the bulk of the population lives in poverty, the centre helps the girls by giving them jobs and allowing them to support their families. The quality of life for everyone in general and women, in particular, will be greatly improved by this.

For basic training, the centre has three rooms with four stitching machines. For intermediate and advanced training, the centre has six motorised stitching machines, one interlocking machine, and one embroidery machine. Twenty girls in all are being trained and supported towards self-employment by a competent instructor.

( With inputs from ANI )

