Army sponsored computer courses being held for youth of J-K's Poonch

Computer courses sponsored by the Army under the Skill India Mission Programme are being held for the youth of the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch.

Speaking to ANI, Javed Chaudhary, the head of a training centre in Poonch said, "This 3-4 month long course is for domestic data entry operator. We have 50 students and our efforts are to place them in the private sector."

Naseer, a student at the centre felt happy about the computer courses being taught and said that they have provided him with deep knowledge about the subjects.

"I am a sixteen-year-old student. Due to the pandemic, I missed working on computer systems. Through these courses, I have gained a lot of practical knowledge," he said.

Amarjeet Kaur, a teacher at the training centre said, "We are teaching a variety of computer languages and basics of using Microsoft. The students are learning these courses enthusiastically. I am happy to teach here. It is a great learning experience."

The Skill India Mission covers short-term training, long term training, apprenticeship training of industry, skill development and entrepreneurship, as well as some of the skill programmes of other Union Ministries too.

( With inputs from ANI )

