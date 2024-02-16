Army thwarts Pak drone attempt along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Feb 16 Alert troops of the Army on Friday intercepted a Pakistani drone along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said that alert troops intercepted the drone in the Baloni area of Krishna Ghati sector in Mendhar (Poonch) and forced it to return by firing at it.

“The incident took place around 7.10 a.m. today when a Pakistani drone was seen coming near one of the Army posts in Mendhar area.

“Army fired a few rounds at the drone forcing it to return back,” the officials said.

