Armyman's killing in TN: BJP state president K Annamalai participates in hunger strike, silent rally against DMK govt

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai participates in a one-day hunger strike and silent rally on Tuesday against the DMK Government over the killing of an Army jawan in Krishnagiri.

Tamil Nadu BJP conducts the program in Chennai Sivananda Salai with several ex defence personnel alonwith BJP Ex-Service Men wing cadres.

Earlier today, attacking DMK and CM MK Stalin, TN BJP VP Narayanan Thirupathy said, " Over a week has passed but there is no statement from DMK or CM MK Stalin. An Army man was killed by a DMK counsellor. DMK has been trying to threaten the opposition. They are trying to provoke their party men to attack others who are against the govt"

"DMK has been saying that we are in power, we can do whatever we want. So we are having a hunger strike today and in the evening we are having a candle march. We will go to the war memorial in memory of the deceased," added Thirupathy.

Tamil Nadu Police had arrested the main accused DMK Councillor Chinnasamy and nine others including his son Rajapandi in the jawan's death case in Krishnagiri.

According to the police, the DMK Councillor had an argument with the 33-year-old Armyman Prabhu over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim's house on February 8.

Prabhu who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Hossur succumbed to his injuries on February 14th night.

( With inputs from ANI )

