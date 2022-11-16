Army's Northern Command conducts strategic seminar in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 16 A two-day Strategic Seminar aimed to prepare military commanders for the future was organised at Srinagar on November 15 and November 16, army said on Wednesday.

The Seminar was presided over by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command and attended by senior military officials.

Domain experts from defence shared their insights on the salient aspects of evolving contours of warfare and its manifestations which have a direct bearing and connection to myriad levels of warfare.

"Northern Command faces the unique challenge of the 'Two and a Half Fronts' with live reality of different levels and genres of Warfare. The endeavour is to forge a force with an ability to address the entire spectrum of war fighting," army said.

"In current generation of warfare, the Armed Forces have to respond with a clear eye on the escalatory matrix and hence the response may manifest into a wide range of activities which traditionally were considered beyond the scope of military means."

The seminar also addressed the issues of civil military jointness in decision making, the lines of effort encompassing the entire construct of Diplomacy, Information, Military and the interdisciplinary response to the emerging threats.

The leadership deliberated on a multitude of issues, at all levels, to develop a comprehensive understanding and arrive at logical courses of action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor