Arrest of fishers by Lankan Navy: CM Stalin urges TN MPs to seek EAM’s intervention

Chennai, July 30 Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the MPs from Tamil Nadu to take up the issue of frequent arrests of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and seek help for those who are in custody right now.

He called upon the MPs from Tamil Nadu to meet the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and bring about a permanent solution to the issue.

It may be recalled that 87 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 175 mechanised fishing boats are under the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

CM Stalin also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure permission to the representatives of fishermen associations to meet the fishers in judicial custody in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced several measures for the fishers apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The government has increased the daily allowance given to families of each of the fishermen apprehended by the Lankan Navy from the existing Rs 250 to Rs.350.

The government said that assistance is provided through the respective District Collectors.

The TN government has also decided to increase the compensation granted to owners of the mechanised boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, from the existing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

In case of fibre boats, the compensation has been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

It may be recalled that the representatives of fishermen associations had met CM Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on July 26.

The fishermen association leader, KS Jesudasan told IANS, “The initiative of the Chief Minister is highly appreciated. However there has to be an urgent action to prevent any further torment to the fisher community. Our brethren are not even going into the sea for fishing as they are afraid of the continuous arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy.”

