Arrest of Kar Sevak: Assigning religious labels to criminals very dangerous, K’taka CM tells BJP

Bengaluru, Jan 3 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a press statement over the arrest of an alleged Kar Sevak turning into a major controversy, saying that assigning caste and religious labels to criminals is extremely dangerous.

He said, “For four years, the BJP spent time in misrule and corruption scandals, but all of a sudden they have woken up in panic due to the public's positive response to our government's achievements. They are desperately clinging to the arrest of a suspected criminal in Hubballi to lead their baseless charge.”

Siddaramaiah said, “Even when the BJP Government was in power in the state, the Lokayukta police had arrested Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and he was sent to jail. Is that Hubballi suspect any greater Hindu or devotee of Ram than Yediyurappa? So, was the government at that time anti-Hindu?”

“Not even the leaders of the BJP's parent organisation called the government that arrested Yediyurappa anti-Hindu, did they? Why this outcry now?”, Siddaramaiah questioned.

He charged that the situation of the BJP in Karnataka was like a house with a hundred doors and senior leaders of the party had not accepted its state president.

Members in the Assembly did not show any respect to the Opposition leaders' statements, he charged.

Siddaramaiah further said that the BJP is so powerless that it can’t even issue a warning notice to MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is making serious allegations against Yediyurappa and his children every day.

“The Congress Government is becoming more popular day by day. Out of desperation, BJP leaders are rallying around a man suspected of a crime. It should not have come to a point where a national party has to defend a suspected criminal. If BJP leaders have a little wisdom, they should read out the list of charges against this person from Hubballi and then decide whether to fight for him. Since Hindus are the majority in the population, they are also the majority in prisons. Does that mean the BJP should fight for all of them because they belong to the Hindu religion?”, Siddaramaiah asked.

He alleged that the increase in criminal activities in the state was due to the BJP's actions and their tendency to colour crime and criminals with caste and religion.

“Even if a person commits heinous crimes, if he wraps a saffron shawl around his head and shouts that he is a Hindu, BJP leaders rush to his defence. This is not only a disgrace to the saffron shawl but also to Hinduism itself. It's a betrayal of religion. Let the law take its course,” he stressed.

“I am appealing to the BJP leaders in the state. Stop playing petty politics in the name of God and religion, and try to act as a responsible Opposition,” he said.

