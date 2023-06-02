"Arrest WFI chief by June 9 or..." Farmer leader Tikait issues fresh ultimatum to Centre amid wrestlers' protest

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], June 2 : Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday warned the Central government that if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, facing sexual harassment charges by country's top wrestlers, is not arrested by June 9, then farmer leaders will hold panchayats across the nation in support of the grapplers.

Tikait, who attended a Khap panchayat held to express solidarity with wrestlers here, also said that if the demands are not met within the given time, they will go to the Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

"We have taken a decision that Govt must address the grievances of wrestlers and he (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be arrested otherwise we will go with wrestlers to Jantar Mantar, Delhi on June 9 and will hold panchayats across the nation," Tikait said.

The Khap leaders also said that if they will not be allowed to sit at Jantar Mantar on June 9, then there will be an announcement of Andolan.

Earlier on Thursday, a Khap 'mahapanchayat' to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

Khap leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi attended the Mahapanchayat on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to immerse their medals in the Ganga river.

But after farm leaders persuaded them not to take the drastic step, the wrestlers decided not to throw their medals in the river.

The farm leaders have sought five days' time to address their grievances.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against WFI chief Singh.

While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

However, Singh on Thursday alleged that the protesting wrestlers are changing their "demands and language" continuously and added that he still stands by his statement that he will hang himself if even one of the allegations against him is proven to be true.

"...First they (protesting wrestlers) had some other demand and later they demanded something else. They are changing their demands and language continuously. I had said that if even one case against me gets proven, I will hang myself...I stand by my statement..," said Brij Bhushan to media in Gonda.

