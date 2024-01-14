Arrested Bengal minister in ration distribution case sent back to jail from hospital

Kolkata, Jan 14 Jyotipriya Mallick, the West Bengal minister arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case, was shifted back to correctional home from a state-run hospital where he got admitted just days after his arrest.

In a surprise move on Saturday night, Mallick was shifted back to Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata from state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital, also in South Kolkata under the security cover of armed personnel of central armed police forces.

Sources aware of the development said that with this return to the correctional home, the ED sleuths will now start questioning him after securing a court order.

The sources further said that the main subject of his fresh questioning will be in relation to his close connection with another accused in the scam Sheikh Shahjahan, the alleged mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF officials while the latter attempted raid & search operations at Shahjahan’s residence at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5.

The sources said that ED will shortly move for a court permission to question the arrested minister within the correction home premises.

Mallick, Bengal's current forest minister and former food & supplies minister, was arrested by the ED sleuths in October last year in connection with the ration distribution case. But soon after his arrest, he started complaining about his medical condition and was shifted to S.S.K.M Hospirtal.

In the meantime, the opposition parties in the state had been vocal in accusing the S.S.K.M, authorities of making this iconic hospital in the city a safe haven for those arrested in connection with the cases of financial irregularities in West Bengal.

ED also complained to the Calcutta High Court, accusing S.S.K.M Hospital authorities of non-cooperation in conducting the voice sampling test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor