Arrested JeM terrorist had plans to carry out terror acts in several locations in UP: ADG Prashant Kumar

The alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Mohd Nadeem, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday, was in touch with Pakistani operatives since 2018 who intended to use him for carrying out attacks at several locations in the state.

According to Additional Director General (ADG) Prashant Kumar, the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist apprehended from Saharanpur district planned to carry out terrorist acts at numerous locations in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest came just days before the Independence Day.

"The ATS nabbed Mohd Nadeem from Saharanpur who had links with JeM. He was planning to conduct terrorist activities in many places in UP. He was connected with Pakistani handlers via online platforms," ADG Kumar said.

The ADG added that Nadeem first got in touch with a JeM member in Pakistan in 2018.

"It was in 2018 that he came into online contact with Hakimullah, a member of JeM in Pakistan, who introduced him to another member, Saifullah. He created virtual IDs from India and sent them to Pak handlers so he may hide his digital footprint," Kumar claimed.

"Saifullah gave him a manual to make IEDs. He was also trained for lone-wolf attacks by knife. Nadeem identified targets for the same. He was in contact with several handlers on the Pak-Afghan border, they encouraged him to conduct anti-India activities here," he said.

During interrogation, Nadeem said that he has been in touch with various terrorists of Jaish-e-Muhammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan since 2018 via WhatsApp, Telegram, IMO, Facebook Messenger, Club House etc.

He has got training in creating virtual phone numbers from terror organisations. A Pakistani named Saifullah was training him to carry out a 'Fidayeen' attack on government buildings or police forces. Nadeem was asked to travel to Pakistan for special training.

The Anti Terrorist squad of UP Police had earlier claimed that the arrested terrorist had plans to kill suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks on Prophet, which erupted in a huge controversy and violence all across the nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

