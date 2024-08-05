Article 370 Abrogation 5th Anniversary: Amarnath Yatra Suspended Today Due to Security Concerns

The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on Monday, August 5 citing security concerns as today marks five years since abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Also, a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir was reported, which impacted road traffic. Roads leading to the Srinagar-Leh national highway have been closed due to landslides. There will be no yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp and vice versa, which means the pilgrims who paid their obeisance to the holy cave yesterday will not be allowed to move down towards Jammu today.

VIDEO | Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for a day over security concerns as today (August 5) is the fifth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/mbdfxqkts2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2024

The police and paramilitary forces have strengthened every checkpoint in the union territory. "Today is a very historic day. Today on 5 August 2019, the Parliament removed Article 370 and 35A and implemented the Constitution of India in the whole of Jammu and Kashmir, its results are coming out today. Terrorism has been curbed here, separatists are in jail. People are getting employment, there is peace. There was a time before 5 August 2019, when children from Kashmir used to come to Jammu to study because there was no environment for studies there, today people are studying there and are becoming doctors," said former Deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Nirmal Singh.