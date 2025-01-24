Artists praise cultural event held at Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 24 Several artists, musicians, and dancers across the country performed in the cultural event held at one of the ashrams of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living Foundation, a humanitarian and educational non-governmental organisation, in Bengaluru.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp. On this occasion, the rich and vast spiritual heritage of the country was showcased through the medium of art, music and dance.

The Art of Living founder told IANS, "We are promoting our art to save the pride and culture of the country. Unless the artists are happy, it is difficult to save the culture. Otherwise, the West will dominate the art of the country. That's why youth are being connected to unite the country through this programme."

Commenting on the Mahakumbh held in Sangam city Prayagraj and the consecration ceremony ('Pran Pratishtha') of Ram temple, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "It is a moment to feel proud of our rich Indian culture and traditions. It is a good thing for the country because Satyayug (age of truth) is coming."

While speaking to IANS, artist Manisha Sathe who performed at the cultural event, said: "Today's programme has made my day. Performing in front of 'Gurudev' (Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is also commonly referred to) was a wonderful experience. He (Sri Sri Ravi Shankar) was looking at artists like me and blessing all of us. I am the luckiest woman in this world to have performed along with three generations of my family. I, my daughter-in-law, daughter and granddaughter, all performed together on the same stage. Today was a very special day for me."

Srividya Sravamini, Director and Founder of World Art and Culture Forum, told IANS: "If anything can unite all the countrymen, it is only through art. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has created such a platform for the last four decades, which is connecting not only people but also countries across the world through art and culture and this theme is also its medium."

Artist Rani Kohinoor told IANS: "Performing here at the Art of Living Ashram was a great experience. The biggest thing about today's programme was that there was no discrimination of any kind here. Every artist has performed here. I also felt quite good after coming here."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor