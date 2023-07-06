Arunachal CM Pema Khandu interacts with officials of ArSLM, DMMUs, BMMUs

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 : Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday held a day-long interaction session with different officials in the presence of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Bamang Felix and his Advisor Gum Tayeng.

The officials present at the discussions were officials of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), District Mission Management Units (DMMU), Block Mission Management Units (BMMUs) and representatives of SHGs, Primary Level Federations (PLFs) and Cluster Level Federations (CLFs).

Acknowledging the tremendous growth of SHGs, especially those led by womenfolk, across the state in recent years, Khandu appreciated officials of the ArSRLM, DMMUs and BMMUs for their dedication to empower people at the grassroot level through the convergence of various rural development schemes of the centre as well as the state.

"Despite starting late, the fact that today we have total 9,301 SHGs, 851 Primary Level Federations and 27 Cluster Level Federations in the state is a testament to the dedication and sincerity of our ArSRLM officials, both at the state level and district and block levels," he said.

Urging members of the SHGs, PLFs and CLFs to take advantage of digital technology to further their enterprises and start-ups, Khandu assured full cooperation from the state government.

In order to train them on using digital platforms to market their products globally, Khandu suggested a training program to be conducted by the state government by roping in some top experts in the field from outside the state.

"Our state will develop only when our villages are economically empowered. This will happen when we - the government, its agencies and the rural populace - work for it as a team," he said.

Khandu pointed out that with the communication network - roads, railways and airways - improving at an accelerated pace in the state, it is the right time for a sustainable boom in the rural economy.

"ArSRLM, the nodal agency for implementing the Deendayal Antyoday-National Rural Livelihood Mission scheme, is playing an important role in improving socio-economic conditions of our rural communities by creating newer opportunities for livelihoods, empowering women and accelerating the pace of inclusive development," he said.

It may be noted that ArSRLM has reached out to the poorest of the poor households across 25 districts and 104 blocks through 7 DMMUs and 79 BMMUs. It has covered 1766 gram panchayats, 4,000 villages and engaged with 85,000 households to promote sustainable income.

So far the Mission has provided Rs 1025.00 lakhs of revolving fund as a one-time grant to SHGs, Rs 3028.00 lakhs of community investment fund provided to primary level federations, Rs 699.00 lakhs transferred as a vulnerability reduction fund, Rs 261.00 lakhs as start-up cost, seed capital of Rs. 479.36 lakhs given to 1245 SHG beneficiaries to undertake enterprise activities where 524 units are functional in fields like trading, pickle making, catering, jam & jelly making, baking, bamboo and cane crafts, etc and 432 beneficiaries have been provided transport vehicles under Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana for rural connectivity.

A total amount of Rs 3535.00 lakhs as loan has been accessed by 2909 SHGs through various banks for undertaking multiple livelihoods interventions; 52,000 mahila kisans have been trained in multi sector farm activities under Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana (MKSP) scheme, 85 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) have been established to promote value chain and marketing of SHG products, Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) is being implemented in three pilot blocks through National Resource Organization (NRO) at Namsai, Chongkham and Tezu where 186 enterprises are nurtured through entrepreneurship development programme, 8 Rural Haats and 2 Rural Marts have been established in Namsai, Yachuli, Nyapin, Palin, Rumgong, Puchi-Geku in convergence with NABARD.

Besides announcing to establish three Ekta Malls - one each for eastern, central and western zones of Arunachal Pradesh - to foster a sustainable and inclusive environment for socio-economic progress, Khandu launched the 'Mother's Kitchen' initiative and handed seed money of Rs 75 lakh for its various units. ArSRLM is mobilizing 250 Mother's Kitchen for catering services under the initiative.

The Chief Minister also launched SHG outlets at Itanagar virtually. These outlets, showcasing products made by SHGs from across the state, will provide a platform to them to exhibit their craftsmanship and creativity.

He felicitated several young entrepreneurs with the Skill Icon Award on the occasion.

