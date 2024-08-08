Arunachal expresses interest in Rajasthan's 'Jan Aadhaar' scheme

Jaipur, Aug 8 A high-level delegation team of the Arunachal Pradesh government on a visit to Rajasthan expressed interest in the desert state's 'Jan Aadhaar' scheme based on "one number, one card, one identity" model that aims to deliver the benefits of public welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries through the DBT mode.

The delegation, led by Arunachal Pradesh's Planning and Investment Department Secretary Rajendra Sharma, met Rajasthan's Administrative Secretary (Planning) Naveen Jain and appreciated the Rajasthan model of Jan Aadhaar and sought information on it, a statement noted.

The delegation visited the Rajasthan Jan Aadhaar Authority located in Yojana Bhawan.

Naveen Jain told the delegation that through a database in Rajasthan, the benefits of the schemes are reaching the real beneficiaries.

The database is playing "an unprecedented role in identifying ineligible people in the state and ensuring the reach of schemes to the real beneficiaries, women empowerment and financial inclusion".

Joint Director, Jan Aadhaar Authority, Sitaram Swaroop said that 97 per cent of the population of the state has been covered under the scheme under which enrollment of 2,02,43,526 families and 1,54,16,25,269 DBT transfers have been done.

A presentation was given regarding various aspects of Jan Aadhaar Yojana and the challenges faced in the implementation of the scheme.

The visiting delegation included Arunachal Pradesh Planning and Investment Department Secretary Rajendra Sharma, Research Officer K. Paul, and Advisor CMO, Soumya Chakraborty.

The Rajasthan government describes Jan Aadhaar as "one number, one card, one identity" scheme with the key objective of preparing a database of demographic and socio-economic information of the resident families of the state and, through the Jan Aadhaar card, the identity of the family and its members.

"Through this scheme, the benefits of various cash departmental schemes of the state are directly credited to the beneficiary's bank account in a transparent manner and the benefits of public welfare schemes are made available to the residents of the state near their homes and e-commerce and insurance facilities are made available in rural areas to elaborate," an official document reads.

