Arunachal Guv discusses eastern border security with senior Army officers

Itanagar, Nov 30 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K. T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Sunday discussed a wide range of issues related to national security and civil-military cooperation during a meeting with Eastern Command chief Lt. General R.C. Tiwari, officials said.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt. General R.C. Tiwari, accompanied by General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, Lt. General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar.

A Raj Bhavan official said that besides reviewing the security of the eastern borders, the discussions also covered the welfare of ex-servicemen, land issue cases, and other matters concerning the Army’s engagement with the state government.

The Governor highlighted the vision of ‘Sashakt, Surakshit aur Viksit Bharat’, stressing the government’s commitment to enhancing capability, strengthening infrastructure, adopting advanced technologies, promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat, and safeguarding the welfare of soldiers and veterans.

He underscored that a strong, secure and progressive India not only bolsters national stability but also upholds the ethical use of emerging technologies and reinforces humanitarian values globally.

Conveying the goodwill of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor commended the Eastern Army Commander for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders, fostering close relations with local communities, and adopting a collaborative approach in implementing the Vibrant Village Programme.

He said the goodwill built by the Indian Armed Forces has significantly contributed to the economic well-being of border residents while simultaneously strengthening national security in these sensitive regions.

Governor Parnaik also urged the Army Commander to conduct Ex-Servicemen rallies regularly across different parts of the state, given its challenging terrain. He further emphasised the need to ensure active participation of Veer Naris, acknowledging their sacrifice and their vital role in the veteran community.

Meanwhile, the Governor extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the state on the special occasion of Indigenous Faith Day. He expressed hope that the celebration will inspire people to carry forward the indigenous faith systems that communities have preserved since time immemorial.

In his message, the Governor said Arunachal Pradesh is home to many indigenous tribes, each with unique cultures, lifestyles, beliefs and practices that have been conserved and passed down from generation to generation.

A Raj Bhavan statement said the Day, observed in honour of indigenous faiths, cultures and customs, reflects the unique cultural heritage of the indigenous people. Quoting the Governor, the statement said it also reinforces the distinctive culture of the state, which has always stood for peace and harmony among tribal communities and with nature.

To strengthen this spirit, the Governor said the beliefs of indigenous peoples must be respected, and their extraordinary culture and traditions must be maintained.

