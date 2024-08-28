Arunachal Pradesh: 3 Army Personnel Killed, Several Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Subansiri District

Three Army personnel were killed and several others were injured when their truck veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district, according to police reports on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 6 a.m. on Tuesday on the Trans Arunachal Highway near Tapi village. The victims have been identified as Havildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar, and Grenadier Ashish Kumar, according to Army sources.

The Army truck involved in the accident was part of a convoy transporting personnel from Daporijo, the district headquarters town of Upper Subansiri, to Basar in Leparada district. According to a police officer, the accident occurred as the convoy was en route. Locals quickly responded to the spot and helped in rescuing the injured persons and retrieving the bodies of the deceased.

"I am deeply pained by loss of lives of three @adgpi personnel - Havildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar and Grenadier Ashish Kumar - in a tragic accident near Tapi in Upper Subansiri district. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will be remembered with the highest regards," he posted in X.

