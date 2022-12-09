Arunachal Pradesh: Over 2,400 guns surrendered under 'Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan' for wildlife conservation

Since the launch of the Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan campaign on March 17 2021, the people of Arunachal Pradesh are continuously extending their support and more than 2,400 guns have been surrendered till date.

Notably, on December 7 around 30 airguns, 1 SBBL and 1 DBBL were surrendered during BASCON 5.0 festival held at Leparada district.

BASCON is an organic festival that celebrates the local tribal art and culture of the Galo tribe of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema khandu applauded the people of Leparada district during his visit.

Of the total of about 83,743 square kilometres covered by Arunachal Pradesh, the total forest area is 80 per cent of the total land of the state, which is home to more than 500 different species of flora and fauna.

This covers several unique, rare and indigenous species that are only found within the deep thick forests of Arunachal Pradesh. The population of animals and birds has shown a drastic fall in recent times on account of illegal hunting.

Department of Forest and Environment, Government of Arunachal Pradesh has come up with a mass green movement, the "Airgun Surrender Abhiyan" to control the decrease in the population of wildlife.

Mama Natung, Minister of forest, environment and climate change, the government of Arunachal Pradesh initiated the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan earlier on March 17, 2021, across Arunachal Pradesh.

Since then the people of Arunachal Pradesh are continuously extending their support by surrendering Airguns and other weapons they used for hunting.

In November 2021, the Forest Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh received the 'Conservation Award' on November 18, 2021. for its outstanding step, 'Airgun Surrender Abhiyan'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on the 84th episode in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on 26 December 2021, applauded the Arunachal administration for an effective initiative 'Airgun Surrender Abhiyan' to save the rich flora and fauna of the state and country.

Minister Mama Narung urged the elders and GBs to impose strict rules to preserve wild life and to take action against those whose break the law.

"We need to change in our mindset of looking at birds and animals only as sources of meat as hunting isn't a necessity in today's date. We need to understand the role of wildlife in balancing the environment," said Narung.

Adding a boost in the 'Airgun Surrender Abhiyan' - an initiative of the Arunachal Pradesh's Forest and Environment Department, Puinnyo Apum, a native of Lower Dibang Valley, voluntarily surrendered his 22 caliber airgun worth Rs 3.5 lakh. This is the most expensive gun ever surrendered voluntarily by any individual.

With inputs from ANI

