Arunachal: Security forces recover 10 sophisticated assault rifles of militants

Itanagar, Dec 28 The security forces have recovered ten different types of most sophisticated assault rifles in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang District on Saturday, Defence officials said.

A Defence spokesman said that a well-coordinated and successful joint operation by security forces led to recovery of the ten most sophisticated different types of assault rifles from the Miao-Vijaynagar areas in Changlang district.

He said that the joint operation has been undertaken by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh police.

During the extensive search by the specialised teams specialist drones, tracker dogs, metal detectors and other devices were employed.

The recovery on Saturday was one of the largest recoveries in the region.

The weapons were concealed in the forest area and were being searched by insurgent groups operating in Changlang for over six months.

"It is alleged that these weapons were buried by Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), a Naga militant group before their surrender last year,” the spokesman said.

He said that the security forces utilising their expertise and reliable information have managed to uncover the hidden cache in the thickly forested area.

Prior to conducting the operation, the security personnel ensured safe passage to the tourists present in Namdapha Reserve Forest, the defence PRO said adding that the operation was carried out with the utmost professionalism and precision, ensuring that a huge cache of weapons didn't fall in the hands of insurgents.

According to the spokesman numerous inputs have been received in the past six months regarding attempts by various insurgent groups, including NSCM (IM) and NSCN (KYA), with the help of ENNG cadres, to recover the said cache.

This successful operation underscores the continued dedication of our security forces to maintaining peace and security in the region, the defence official said.

Meanwhile, in March last year 15 cadres belonging to the ENNG) have surrendered and laid down their weapons before Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and officers of police and Assam Rifles personnel at Itanagar.

