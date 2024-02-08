Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Waging War Against Opposition Governments

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal escalated his criticism of the central government on Thursday, accusing the BJP-led government of waging a war against opposition-ruled states. He made these remarks while participating in a protest march organized by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of Kerala at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Kejriwal asserted that opposition parties, representing 70 crore people in the nation, are being targeted by the BJP-led Centre. He accused the Centre of employing various tactics to obstruct the functioning of opposition-led states, including withholding funds and interference through Governors and LGs. Kejriwal also criticized the use of central agencies to arrest opposition leaders, alleging harassment.

I have come here to ask for the right of 2 crore people. If you do not give us funds how will we build roads, provide electricity and work for development, the Aam Aadmi Party National Convener said.

Addressing the need for funds for development projects, Kejriwal emphasized the importance of financial support from the Centre. He highlighted an instance in Punjab where the state government had to approach the Supreme Court for the release of rural development funds, alleging interference by Governors in opposition-ruled states.

Kejriwal further alleged that agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being used to target opposition leaders, citing examples of interference in state subjects and unjustified arrests.