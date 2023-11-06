Arvind Kejriwal announces ₹7,000 Diwali bonus for govt employees

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 6 November announced a bonus of ₹7,000 ahead of Diwali to all Group B non gazetted and Group C employees of government. While addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has allocated ₹56 crore to provide Diwali bonus to 80,000 employees. He said, “We will provide ₹7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of ₹56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus.

"The chief minister said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future. On the other hand, a pharmaceutical company in Panchkula, Haryana, has caught the attention of all for surprising 12 employees with cars ahead of Diwali. The pharma company, Mits Healthcare, presented Tata Punch cars to its star performers, which are being seen as Diwali gifts. Speaking with ANI, Mr. Bhatia shared that he was deeply impressed by the dedication and hard work of his staff, whom he affectionately began referring to as ‘celebrities’ last year. This season, he decided to bestow this special gift upon them. Although the cars were gifted a month ago, the news started gaining attention this month. Mr. Bhatia mentioned that it was a coincidence that the story emerged around Diwali, as he hadn’t planned it that way.