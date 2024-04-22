Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Court Rejects Delhi CM's Plea Seeking Doctor Consultation in Tihar Jail

A Delhi court has rejected the request from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail, to have daily video consultations with his family doctor. Instead, the court has instructed AIIMS-Delhi to form a medical board to assess his health condition, including the need for insulin to manage his sugar levels and other medical concerns. The court issued this directive amid claims from AAP that Kejriwal is not receiving adequate medical care in Tihar jail, where he has been held since March 18 in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the revoked liquor policy. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja ordered that Arvind Kejriwal should receive necessary medical care, directing the inclusion of senior endocrinologists and diabetologists in the AIIMS medical board.

Last week, Kejriwal claimed that he wasn't receiving insulin in jail, causing a concerning spike in his blood sugar levels. As a Type-2 diabetes patient, he wrote to the Tihar jail superintendent, stating he requested insulin daily and that AIIMS doctors hadn't dismissed concerns about his diabetic condition. The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lately been levelling allegations on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it is "hatching a conspiracy" against Arvind Kerjwal and that "anything can happen with him in prison".AAP leaders have alleged that Kejriwal is a "severe diabatic" who is not being treated properly in the jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas and sweets every day despite having Type-2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail or shift to a hospital. Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail as part of his judicial custody in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam for which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.



