Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi Assembly Cancels Scheduled Sitting on March 22, Next Session Set for March 27

The Delhi Assembly's scheduled session on March 22 has been cancelled. The next sitting of the House will be held on 27th March at 11:00 AM. This comes after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening (March 21) in a money laundering case related to an alleged Liquor policy scam.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court.

Terming the arrest of Kejriwal as the BJP's "political conspiracy," AAP leader Atishi on Friday said that it is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by the Central government.

"It is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by the Central government. Even the Jharkhand Chief Minister resigned before his arrest. In the country's history, it is the first time that the national convenor of a national party has been arrested after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is the BJP's political conspiracy," Atishi said while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Moreover, the Delhi Chief Minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, moved to the Supreme Court. However, he did not receive any special hearing late at night.