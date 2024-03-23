Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ED Fails To Establish Money Trail Against AAP Leaders in Excise Policy Scam, Says Atishi

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi asserted on Saturday that despite numerous raids, arrests, and two years of investigation into the alleged excise policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has failed to trace any money trail involving any AAP leader.

Additionally, the AAP leader highlighted that the ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday solely relying on the statement of one individual, Sharad P Reddy. Reddy, an executive at Aurobindo Pharma, was apprehended by the ED in November in relation to the excise policy case. Atishi alleged that he had provided crores of rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds.

Atishi also challenged the ED to file a case against the BJP, saying the money trail of the so-called excise policy scam leads to the saffron party. The Delhi minister alleged that the BJP received proceeds of crime in its bank accounts and said the central agency should arrest the saffron party’s chief JP Nadda in the matter.

A local court on Friday extended Kejriwal's remand in ED custody until March 28, citing the necessity for "detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam.