Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ED to produce Delhi Chief Minister Before Special PMLA Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, will be produced before a special court today. A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court.

On Kejriwal's arrest AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also said, "the Chief Minister's house was searched. They just found Rs 70,000 in cash...They have taken the Chief Minister's mobile and have arrested him. They haven't got any proof, evidence...or money trail..."Reportedly, as many as 4-5 phones and two tablets have been seized by the ED from the Kejriwal's residence. The 55-year-old politician, also the national convenor and chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the federal probe agency after searches at his official residence at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area of the national capital on Thursday. The ED may seek a 10-day custody of Kejriwal from the court alleging his continued "non-cooperation" in the investigation and to ascertain his personal role and that of his party in connection with the liquor policy and irregularities as alleged by the agency. Meanwhile, security was strengthened around the ED office at the A P J Abdul Kalam Road and the CM's official residence with Delhi Police personnel and central armed police forces (CAPFs) personnel putting up additional barricades and throwing a security ring along the waiting press teams and curious onlookers.