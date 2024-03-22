''Karma Catches Up": Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Reacts on Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Hours after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case, Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday accused Kejriwal and the Anna Hazare group of making 'irresponsible, baseless allegations against then Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

She added that despite their claims of having 'trunk loads' of evidence against Dikshit, no such evidence has been presented to the public.She ended her post with the phrase 'Karma catches up!', suggesting that those who made the baseless allegations are now facing consequences for their actions.He & Anna Hazare gang were responsible for making most irresponsible, baseless & wild allegations against Congress including Sheila Dikshit ji saying he had 'trunk loads' of evidence against her. No one has seen the 'trunk' so far. Karma catches up!" she said in a post on X.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later. A medical team also arrived at the ED office.AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Kejriwal following his arrest while leaders of the INDIA bloc also extended their support for the AAP leader. BJP leaders extended their support to the ED's actions against the Delhi Chief Minister, emphasizing "truth had to prevail".