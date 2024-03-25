Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Sunita Kejriwal Reaches ED Office in Delhi To Meet Him (Watch Video)

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Arvind Kejriwal, has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi to meet her husband. On Saturday, the Delhi Chief Minister's wife read out a message by her husband in which he said that no prison can keep him inside and he will come out "very soon"and fulfil his promises."Your son and brother Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from the jail," Sunita Kejriwal said citing her husband."My dear countrymen I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me," Kejriwal said in a statement read out on video by his wife.

In a post on X, she hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Kejriwal was arrested due to the PM's "arrogance of power.

#WATCH | Delhi: Wife of Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal reaches the ED office to meet him. pic.twitter.com/rh44cDRfnC — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

"The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy on Thursday and, the next day, the Rouse Avenue court in the city had remanded him in the Probe Agency's custody till March 28.In his first order from the prison, Mr Kejriwal asked the city's Water Department to deploy tankers in the affected areas to strengthen water supply as the national capital braces for a scorching summer.The order was delivered through a note that was sent to Delhi Water Minister Atishi. The Delhi Chief Minister had yesterday urged everyone to continue working for the society and not hate anyone, even those from the ruling BJP.