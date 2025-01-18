Arvind Kejriwal Attacked: Stone Pelted at Former CM's Car During Delhi Election Campaigning (Watch Video)

Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked in New Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releasing a video capturing the incident. The footage, shared by the party.

Watch:

हार के डर से बौखलाई BJP, अपने गुंडों से करवाया अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर हमला‼️



BJP प्रत्याशी प्रवेश वर्मा के गुंडों ने चुनाव प्रचार करते वक्त अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर ईंट-पत्थर से हमला कर उन्हें चोट पहुंचाने की कोशिश की ताकि वो प्रचार ना कर सकें।



बीजेपी वालों, तुम्हारे इस कायराना… pic.twitter.com/QcanvqX8fB — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2025

BJP candidate Pravesh Verma's goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones while he was campaigning and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign. BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply, AAP posted in a X.

AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is running against BJP’s former MP Parvesh Verma for the New Delhi constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, set to be held on February 5. The results of the election will be declared on February 8.

