Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing: Court Extends Delhi CM's Judicial Custody Till June 19

In a major setback to Arvind Kejriwal, Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday dismissed the interim bail plea moved by the Delhi Chief Minister seeking seven days bail citing medical reasons. The court further extended extended Kejriwal’s custody till June 19.In addition to this, the court has directed the concerned authorities to conduct required medical tests.

The court said that certain directions have been passed for certain diagnostic tests for Kejriwal, Live Law reported. Kejriwal was produced in court from Tihar jail through video conferencing and will now be produced before the vacation judge on June 19 at around 2 pm. Advocate Vivek Jain appearing for Kejriwal argued that there has been certain variations in Kejriwal’s weight. However, the court said that an appropriate application be filed on behalf of the Chief Minister clarifying the relief he is seeking.

Meanwhile, SGI Tushar Mehta appearing for the Enforcement Directorate raised preliminary objections and said that the interim bail plea was not maintainable. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy-linked money laundering case. Notably, Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

