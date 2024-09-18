Arvind Kejriwal did exactly opposite of what he promised earlier: Harsh Malhotra

New Delhi, Sep 18 Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra on Wednesday hit out at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over his resignation from the Delhi Chief Minister’s post and said that he did the opposite of whatever he promised earlier.

"May God give him the wisdom to do what he is saying at least. Because he had said 10 years ago that we would not take bungalows, or security, and would end VIP culture. But, he did the opposite of what he had promised to the people of Delhi," Malhotra said.

Malhotra claimed that the AAP’s National Convener had resigned from the CM's post to repent and said, "Now it is possible that since there are two-three months left for the elections, he has come out to repent, but one thing is confirmed, he has resigned for a reason. Now, Kejriwal has understood that he has committed corruption. In self-reproach, he has given his resignation and made a new Chief Minister."

He said that this realisation should have happened when he went to jail.

"This realisation of self-reproach should have happened when he went to jail and didn't resign earlier as he felt that there was still time for the elections. Now, when Kejriwal came out of jail, he understood that there were two to four months left before the polls, so he is trying to play the victim card and tried to call himself a martyr by resigning," Malhotra added.

Malhotra also reacted over the Delhi government's promises where they vowed to provide electricity and water for 24 hours.

He professed, "He is a master of lying. Instead of giving free water, they gave dirty water to the people of Delhi. Due to this, more than half of the people have fallen prey to stomach diseases ranging from typhoid to others. Drinking water in Delhi is dirty and if it rains, Delhi becomes flooded. They made Delhi a city of lakes."

"In the last 10 years, they have given nothing to Delhi except corruption and irregularities that have happened here," he claimed.

