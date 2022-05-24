Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses, announces 3-day free ride for Delhiites

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off ‘150 electric buses’ of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the national capital, while urging citizens to ensure they were not dirtied. He also boarded one of the buses from the Indraprastha depot for a ride to the Rajghat Bus Depot. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot and chief secretary Naresh Kumar accompanied him during the bus ride. Kejriwal said that his government has also allocated Rs 1,862 crore for procuring electric buses over the next 10 years, out of which Centre will provide Rs 150 crores.

प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ जंग में दिल्ली ने आज नया अध्याय लिखा है। आज से दिल्ली की सड़कों पर एक साथ 150 इलेक्ट्रिक AC बसें चलना शुरु हो गई हैं। मैंने भी बस में बैठकर सफ़र किया, इसमें सभी आधुनिक सुविधाएं हैं। दिल्ली की शानदार इलेक्ट्रिक बस में एक बार आप भी सफ़र ज़रुर करें।#IrideEbuspic.twitter.com/NGWByo6uIJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 24, 2022

"We flagged off 150 buses today. One hundred fifty more will be added next month. The Delhi CM thanked the central government for providing the funds and said the target is to get 2,000 electric buses in a year. “We give them the credit. Work should happen in Delhi," he added.He further said that it is for the first time in the history of Delhi that 7,200 buses will be plying on the roads of the national capital, adding the AAP government plans to procure 600-700 CNG buses as the manufacturing of electric buses takes time.Delhiites will be able to travel free of cost for three days starting today. The transport department in an official communication on Monday said, "All the officers and the operational crew of DTC may be informed accordingly and not to insist commuters for purchase of tickets, during the aforesaid period of 03 days in all pure electric buses of DTC."