Arvind Kejriwal Found a ‘Free Ki Revri’ Link With Former US President Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, October 11, said, "Free ki revri reach US…" after the Republican party’s presidential candidate and ex-US President Donald Trump promised to slash electricity and energy prices in half during his election campaign.

Responding to a post on X, formerly Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal quoted Trump's tweet and said, “Trump has announced that he will reduce electricity rates by half. Free ki revri reach US…”

While addressing an election rally in Michigan, Republican candidate Donald Trump stated, "I will reduce energy and electricity prices by half within 12 months. We will significantly accelerate environmental approvals and rapidly double our power capacity. This will lower inflation, making America—and Michigan—the best places on earth to build factories."

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2024

AAP MP Raghav Chadha also joined the joined in with a post on X on Friday where he praised former Delhi CM for “setting the benchmark for governance globally”.

— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) October 11, 2024

“Trump’s 50% off on electricity bills shows how @ArvindKejriwal has set the benchmark for governance globally! His governance model—affordable electricity, free water, quality healthcare, and free world class education—is a shining example of welfarism done right. The world takes notice,” Chadha said in the post on X.

Kejriwal has been criticised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for delivering free services and subsidies like “revri”. During a public address in Delhi on Sunday, Kejriwal doubled down on his government’s freebie image and said, “Under the Modi government, there has only been inflation and unemployment… I consider the 2 crore people of Delhi as my family… So, I provided free electricity, education, travel for sisters and mothers. But Modi ji says Kejriwal is distributing ‘free ki revri’…”.

Kejriwal distributed small packets with six Rs to all present. The AAP chief asked them not to vote for the BJP or else they would lose all subsidy schemes. “This packet has six Rs—free electricity, free water supply, Teerth Yatra for senior citizens, free travel for women, free education and health… The seventh is coming soon. Women in Delhi are going to get Rs 1,000 in their bank accounts.”

Delhi assembly election may schedule for February 2025, the AAP government in Delhi promised that women in the National Capital who do not pay taxes or do not get any form of pension would get an aid of Rs 1,000 each month. The scheme is along the lines of those already running in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.