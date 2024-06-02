Arvind Kejriwal In Jail: Delhi CM Surrenders at Tihar Jail

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar jail after the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court expired today. On May 10, the apex court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the Delhi excise policy scam, asking him to surrender on June 2.The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Mr Kejriwal on March 21 over corruption allegations in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

The probe agency believes that the Delhi Chief Minister played a key role in drafting the policy and seeking bribes in return for liquor licences. The agency has claimed the AAP received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore that were then used to fund its Goa and Punjab election campaigns. The AAP and Mr Kejriwal have refuted all charges and called the arrest and case "political vendetta", coming as it did, weeks before the election.