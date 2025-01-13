Arvind Kejriwal Leads AAP Delegation to Election Commission Over Candidate’s Voter Transfer; Raises Jat Reservation Issue

In a significant move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that a party delegation would meet with Election Commission officials on Monday at 3 PM to discuss critical issues, including the transfer of votes and reservation rights.

Candidate’s Voter Transfer Controversy

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal revealed that the delegation would highlight the case of AAP’s Patparganj candidate, Awadh Ojha, whose voter transfer from Greater Noida to Delhi is yet to be processed. Kejriwal stated that Ojha’s nomination papers depend on this transfer, making the matter urgent.

Ojha submitted Form 8 to facilitate the transfer on January 7, which was the deadline. However, Kejriwal alleged that the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi revised the deadline to January 6 without prior notice. “This is against the law,” Kejriwal said, accusing authorities of attempting to deliberately disqualify Ojha.

Although the Election Commission has not confirmed an appointment, the AAP delegation, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, plans to wait at the Commission’s office to ensure their concerns are heard.

दिल्ली चुनाव आयोग ने क़ानून के ख़िलाफ़ जाकर आदेश निकाला‼️



👉 पटपड़गंज विधानसभा से हमारे उम्मीदवार अवध ओझा जी ने अपना वोट दिल्ली में ट्रांसफर करने का आवेदन 7 जनवरी को किया



👉 कानून के मुताबिक़ 7 जनवरी तक वोट ट्रांसफर कराया जा सकता था और दिल्ली CEO ने इस बाबत आदेश में जारी किया… pic.twitter.com/qXld21SO7u — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) January 13, 2025

Allegations of Voter Irregularities

The AAP delegation also intends to raise concerns over multiple voter registration applications allegedly linked to the addresses of senior BJP leaders in the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal questioned the integrity of the voter registration process and called for immediate action.

Jat Reservation Demand Intensifies

During the press conference, Kejriwal brought up the long-standing demand for Jat reservation under the central OBC list. He criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to fulfill promises made to the Jat community.

"When will the BJP include the Jat community in the OBC list?" Kejriwal asked, highlighting that Delhi’s Jat community remains excluded from reservation benefits in central government institutions. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of providing empty assurances without concrete action.

“I demand an answer from Modi ji, Amit Shah, and BJP leaders—when will Delhi’s Jat community get the reservation they deserve?” Kejriwal questioned.

AAP's Broader Concerns

This dual-pronged agenda—addressing voter transfer discrepancies and demanding reservation rights—marks a pivotal moment for the AAP. The party’s leadership aims to bring these issues to the forefront, emphasizing fairness in the electoral process and equity for marginalized communities.