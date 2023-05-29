Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP Haryana leaders at his Delhi residence

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party Haryana unit in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor met the leaders at his Delhi residence.

AAP General Secretary Sandeep Pathak, Haryana AAP President Sushil Gupta, Haryana AAP Campaign Committee chief Ashok Tanwar, and AAP Delhi Convener Gopal Rai and other leaders were present at the meeting.

As per sources, the meeting is significant as preparations for the upcoming State Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections, scheduled next year, were discussed in the meeting. "Arvind Kejriwal will hold a rally in Haryana soon," the sources added.

Last week, the AAP appointed Sushil Gupta as state president of its Haryana unit.

For the Haryana state unit, AAP announced a new senior vice president and three new vice presidents as well.

Anurag Dhanda has been appointed Senior Vice President while Balbir Singh Saini, Banta Singh Valmiki and Chitra Sarwara are Vice Presidents.

These changes are made amid its increased focus on Haryana to get a good result there in both the Lok Sabha election and the state's assembly election which is also due in 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor