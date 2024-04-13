Arvind Kejriwal Not Being Allowed To Meet His Family at ‘Mulakat Jangla’ in Tihar Jai, Claims Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asserted on Saturday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being allowed to meet his family at ‘mulakat jangla’ in Tihar jail. During a press briefing, Singh stated, There is an attempt to break the morale of CM Kejriwal.

His family has not been allowed in-person meetings with him. They are only allowed to meet him through the jangla. This is inhuman. Even hardcore criminals are allowed in-person meetings, the AAP leader said.

The 'mulakat jangla' is a structure made of iron mesh that partitions the inmate from the visitor within a room within the jail. Through this setup, a visitor and an inmate can communicate by sitting on opposite sides of the mesh. The Tihar administration has not yet responded to these claims.

On Friday, the jail authorities scheduled Kejriwal’s meeting with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for April 15, saying that he can meet the AAP convener, but as a normal visitor in the 'mulakat jangla'.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister had a meeting with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and his personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, within Tihar Jail.